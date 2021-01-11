Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Receives $13.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of analysts have commented on LNDC shares. ValuEngine lowered Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub lowered Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,324.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Landec by 9.6% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 537,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landec in the third quarter valued at about $2,898,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landec by 67.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 80,705 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landec by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Landec by 769.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 179,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 158,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Landec stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $314.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. Landec has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Landec had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landec will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

