LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LNXSF. UBS Group upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Sunday, September 27th.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of LNXSF traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.13. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $78.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.48.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.