Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives $257.46 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $258.46.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of LII stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $274.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,980. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $163.40 and a fifty-two week high of $319.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

In related news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 7,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $2,191,017.96. Also, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $210,672.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,754 shares of company stock worth $5,694,613. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 30.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after acquiring an additional 27,820 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 102,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lennox International by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Lennox International by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

