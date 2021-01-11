Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Raised to $83.00 at Barclays

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.36% from the stock’s previous close.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD opened at $67.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.53. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $71.38.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth about $208,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth about $348,000.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

