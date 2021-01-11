Litecoin Cash Trading Up 45.2% Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $6.88 million and $11,069.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 45.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.14 or 0.00486474 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,142.92 or 0.99754104 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 706,395,825 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

