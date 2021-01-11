Lition 24 Hour Volume Reaches $366,101.00 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Lition has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $366,101.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lition has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. One Lition token can currently be purchased for about $0.0411 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy and Dcoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lition alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,185.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,016.32 or 0.03062557 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.42 or 0.00386967 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $436.19 or 0.01314398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.49 or 0.00558958 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.01 or 0.00476158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.00256865 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020934 BTC.

About Lition

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ProBit Exchange, IDEX, Dcoin, Bilaxy and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.