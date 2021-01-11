LTO Network Hits Market Capitalization of $53.75 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. LTO Network has a market capitalization of $53.75 million and approximately $10.58 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LTO Network has traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar. One LTO Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000550 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, BitMax and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00022675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00111883 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00065085 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00249950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00061617 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,604.77 or 0.85463181 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network's total supply is 403,391,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,689,777 tokens. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork. LTO Network's official website is lto.network.

LTO Network Token Trading

LTO Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMax and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

