Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Shares Gap Down to $2.95

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.95, but opened at $2.80. Luby’s shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 213 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $87.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Luby’s during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luby’s by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luby’s in the third quarter worth about $572,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luby’s in the third quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luby’s by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,544,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 78,370 shares during the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

