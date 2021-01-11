Lunyr (LUN) Market Cap Reaches $236,266.38

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $236,266.38 and $99,681.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunyr token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00041342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00035815 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.56 or 0.03890253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.18 or 0.00314653 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00014033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00014446 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

LUN is a token. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

