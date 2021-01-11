LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,813.21.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $37.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,760.51. The stock had a trading volume of 55,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,761.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,599.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,843.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.