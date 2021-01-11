Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lyft from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.61.

Shares of LYFT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.66. The company had a trading volume of 53,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.27. Lyft has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $167,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $75,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 873,047 shares of company stock valued at $43,336,352. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Lyft by 58.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 173.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

