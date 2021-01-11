MA Private Wealth Sells 8,901 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MA Private Wealth trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,901 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,298,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,372. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.55. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $122.62.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

