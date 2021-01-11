MA Private Wealth Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

MA Private Wealth reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,227 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $11,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 322.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS NEAR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.19. 676,041 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.10. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.