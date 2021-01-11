MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) Receives C$24.01 Average PT from Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.34.

MAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$166,921.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,780,576.87. Also, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$707,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,488 shares in the company, valued at C$5,447,410.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,903 shares of company stock worth $2,459,394.

MAG stock traded down C$0.19 on Wednesday, reaching C$26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,525. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.86. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$5.33 and a 12-month high of C$29.24. The firm has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a PE ratio of -129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 231.37 and a current ratio of 232.23.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

