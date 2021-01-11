Maker Price Hits $1,377.32 on Top Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Maker has a total market cap of $1.37 billion and approximately $481.53 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $1,377.32 or 0.03913595 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Maker has traded 104.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00040917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00036153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.27 or 0.00324703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00013728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013565 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 996,170 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.