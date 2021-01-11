Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.11.

MMC opened at $113.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.34 and its 200 day moving average is $113.69. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,195.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $3,727,565.49. Insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMC. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.6% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

