MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.89.

MXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday.

In other news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $255,729.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 171,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,731.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $116,676.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,231.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,357 in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter worth $382,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,095,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after buying an additional 264,501 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in MaxLinear by 1,158.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 132,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 122,201 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXL traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $37.45. 24,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,520. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.45, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.92.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

