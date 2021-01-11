MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEGEF. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on MEG Energy from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC upped their price target on MEG Energy from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MEG Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $3.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.