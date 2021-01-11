MetaMorph Market Capitalization Tops $57,273.75 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 51.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, BitMart, IDEX and BiteBTC. MetaMorph has a market cap of $57,273.75 and approximately $62.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox, BitMart, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

