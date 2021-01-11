Metaverse ETP (ETP) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 10th. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $8.38 million and $736,179.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,116.88 or 0.03132744 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00021485 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

ETP is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,629,904 coins and its circulating supply is 79,629,799 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

