Metropolis Capital Ltd Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 4.3% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned 0.05% of Booking worth $45,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,277 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 87.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,268,000 after buying an additional 233,397 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at $257,844,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter valued at $218,549,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Booking by 133.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 119,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,006,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,914.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $60.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,221.27. The company had a trading volume of 319,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,207. The stock has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,290.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,105.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,844.70.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $45.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

