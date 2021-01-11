Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,260,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273,020 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Microsoft by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705,657 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Microsoft by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863,058 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,924,225 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,666,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,610,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,846 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $217.82. 943,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,601,857. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.89 and its 200-day moving average is $212.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.