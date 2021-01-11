Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $107,790.00

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $107,790.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix token can currently be purchased for $517.44 or 0.01573575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00023829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00113698 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.99 or 0.00276702 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00067657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00065239 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,456.63 or 0.89579591 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Token Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 5,516 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

