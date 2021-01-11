Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) (LON:MAB) Insider Greg McMahon Acquires 43 Shares

Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) (LON:MAB) insider Greg McMahon bought 43 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £101.48 ($132.58).

On Friday, October 16th, Greg McMahon acquired 76 shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £100.32 ($131.07).

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 239 ($3.12). 578,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,306. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 236.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 182.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 1-year low of GBX 92.30 ($1.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 443.74 ($5.80).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

