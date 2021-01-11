Mithril Price Reaches $0.0086 on Top Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Mithril has a total market cap of $8.55 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril token can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008956 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.45 or 0.00251211 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000402 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DefiBox (BOX) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00012386 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

