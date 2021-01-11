MktCoin Price Hits $0.0000 (MLM)

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded down 21.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, MktCoin has traded 52.5% lower against the US dollar. One MktCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MktCoin has a market capitalization of $18,369.25 and $34.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00022776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00112212 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00064653 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00253211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00062363 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,049.41 or 0.85045093 BTC.

MktCoin Profile

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. MktCoin’s official website is mktcoin.org

MktCoin Coin Trading

MktCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MktCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MktCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MktCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

