Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of TAP.A stock opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average of $53.57. Molson Coors Brewing has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $80.00.

Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

