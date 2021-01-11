MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $455.17

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $455.17 and last traded at $451.79, with a volume of 277790 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $452.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.44.

Get MSCI alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $424.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.67.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total value of $1,060,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,859 shares in the company, valued at $114,890,262.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025 over the last ninety days. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 81.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.