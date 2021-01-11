MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $455.17

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $455.17 and last traded at $451.79, with a volume of 277790 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $452.68.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.44.
The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $424.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.67.
In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total value of $1,060,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,859 shares in the company, valued at $114,890,262.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025 over the last ninety days. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 81.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.
MSCI Company Profile (NYSE:MSCI)
MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.
