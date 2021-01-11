MultiVAC (MTV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $114,516.00

MultiVAC (CURRENCY:MTV) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. MultiVAC has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $114,516.00 worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MultiVAC has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MultiVAC token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

MultiVAC’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 tokens. MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global . The official website for MultiVAC is www.mtv.ac

MultiVAC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MultiVAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MultiVAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MultiVAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

