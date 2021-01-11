National Bank Financial Initiates Coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Analysts at National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

WPM has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,731. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.