National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.44.

NYSE AEM traded down $2.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,629. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.67. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $980.61 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

