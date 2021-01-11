Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Neutrino Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00104900 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.02 or 0.00299007 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00012215 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000156 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00012731 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Token Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 tokens. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

