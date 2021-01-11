Neutron (NTRN) Price Tops $0.0034

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neutron has a total market cap of $131,270.85 and approximately $7.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neutron alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000168 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00042196 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Dark.Build (DARK) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00041564 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.