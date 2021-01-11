NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Receives $23.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.13.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXTC. BidaskClub lowered shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NextCure stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $311.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of -0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17. NextCure has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 51.73 and a quick ratio of 51.73.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). NextCure had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 65.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that NextCure will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXTC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in NextCure by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NextCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in NextCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

