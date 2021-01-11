Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $20.50 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,655 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.6% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $20,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 215.0% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,696,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,957. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.18 and a 200 day moving average of $104.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $159.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

