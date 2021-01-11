Nexus Investment Management ULC Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 3.7% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $28,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its stake in Citigroup by 496.0% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 34.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

NYSE:C traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.44. The stock had a trading volume of 20,403,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,153,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.86. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

