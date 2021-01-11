Nexus Investment Management ULC Increases Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTS. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortis in the second quarter worth about $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 40.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTS traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $39.89. The stock had a trading volume of 392,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,988. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $44.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.379 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTS. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

