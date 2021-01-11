Nexus Investment Management ULC Raises Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,726,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cenovus Energy comprises 1.3% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned 0.14% of Cenovus Energy worth $10,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,674,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,691,000 after acquiring an additional 131,681 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,001,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,392,000 after buying an additional 313,504 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 98.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,959,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,797 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,801,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after buying an additional 124,886 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,902,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after buying an additional 1,978,345 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVE. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

Shares of CVE traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,941,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,992,135. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

