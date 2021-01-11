Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 5,200 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Nexus Investment Management ULC trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 18.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 152.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 132,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,578,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,921,033. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.69, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $32.33.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.3236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.