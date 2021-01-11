Nimiq (NIM) Price Hits $0.0053 on Major Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 11th. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $38.15 million and $2.54 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,210.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,072.84 or 0.03136035 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.18 or 0.00403915 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.66 or 0.01416722 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.84 or 0.00569546 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.24 or 0.00456705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.67 or 0.00285506 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00021760 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,880,798,573 coins and its circulating supply is 7,137,048,573 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

