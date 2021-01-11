Northern Genesis Acquisition (NYSE:NGA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.89

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NGA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.89 and last traded at $23.52, with a volume of 13696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50.

About Northern Genesis Acquisition (NYSE:NGA)

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.