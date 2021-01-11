O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total transaction of $10,136,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,940,704,852.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 511,710 shares of company stock valued at $162,412,135 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.61.

Mastercard stock traded down $5.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $348.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,382,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,266. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $347.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.