O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OI traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,600. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.80.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

