Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits Market Cap of $61.55 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $61.55 million and $7.89 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00104943 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.75 or 0.00300406 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00012326 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00012102 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org . Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project . Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Oasis Network Coin Trading

Oasis Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.