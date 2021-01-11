Ontology (ONT) Trading Up 8.8% Over Last Week

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $425.64 million and $395.27 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014731 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008545 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008308 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003070 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015229 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.10 or 0.00485469 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,646,909 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.