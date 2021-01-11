Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.35% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of WISH stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.
ContextLogic Company Profile
