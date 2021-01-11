Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.35% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of WISH stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.