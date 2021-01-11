Opus (OPT) Market Capitalization Tops $223,244.06

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Opus has a total market cap of $223,244.06 and $52.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Opus has traded 64.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00041103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00035517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.48 or 0.00322695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,208.98 or 0.03563598 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus is a token. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

