Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Reduced by Stolper Co

Stolper Co reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,367 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 2.2% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 74.5% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $63.03. 6,281,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,726,093. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average is $58.17. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $185.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.34.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

