Orchid Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Orchid has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $95.61 million and $19.25 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000769 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

