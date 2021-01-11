OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (OGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.
OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.72 million.
TSE:OGI opened at C$2.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market cap of C$498.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$4.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.73.
OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) Company Profile
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.
