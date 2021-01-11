OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (OGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.72 million.

TSE:OGI opened at C$2.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market cap of C$498.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$4.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.73.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$3.79 to C$3.89 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.63.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

